Fifers to get say on 14km high voltage electrical link through Fife for clean, green energy

SP Energy Networks has identified for the underground cables as part of the Eastern Green Link 4 (EGL4) a new High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) electrical link which, once complete, will be able to transmit up to 2GW of clean, green renewable energy. That is enough to power around two million homes.

The plans include a new converter station near the existing substation at Westfield, near Ballingry, and underground cables between Westfield and a landfall point at Kinghorn, where they will connect to subsea cables.

A public consultation is taking place until Friday, May 10 for locals to give their views. The last of three drop-in events takes place at Kinghorn Community Centre, Rossland Place, tonight (Thursday, April 25) from 3.30pm-7.30pm. SP Energy Networks is also sending information leaflets to local homes and businesses, and more information is also available on the project website at www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/pages/eastern_green_link_4.aspx

The map outlines the preferred route (Pic: Submitted)

Consultation events have already been held this week in Auchtertool and Benarty, attended by the project team who were available to answer questions.

The company said the project will drive forward investment in Net Zero, boost economic growth across the UK, allow the rapid growth of renewables and help secure greater UK energy independence. It has identified a swathe of land between Westfield and the landfall point at Kinghorn within which underground cables could be installed. It needs a ‘working width’ of approximately 40 metres within this swathe - and is are consulting local people on where within the swathe this should go. Its preferred route is approximately 14km in length, running mainly through rural areas to the south of the A92, and on the margins of scattered settlements to the north of the A92.

This avoids designated areas including Camilla Loch SSSI, Raith Park and Beveridge Park Garden. It will cross under the A92, the Fife Circle Railway Line and watercourses using trenchless technology (such as HDD). This technology may also be used to pass safely under other features such as large areas of woodland if it cannot be routed around them.

Iain Adams, SP Energy Networks deputy project director, said: “The Eastern Green Link 4 is part of an electricity superhighway that is crucial to the UK achieve Net Zero and boosting economic growth across the country.

“We’ve identified a preferred route for the EGL4 underground cables, and preferred sites for the landfall point and converter station, and we want to discuss our plans with residents to hear their views and help us develop our plans further. We hope people will come along to our events to find out more, but if not they can still contact us by telephone, Freepost or email to ask questions or give us their comments.”