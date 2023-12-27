Fifers warned against using unregulated waste disposal services
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fifers may unknowingly be adding to waste crime by using unregistered individuals advertising on social media or organised crime gangs who see waste as a money-making enterprise. Legitimate operators need to pay for permits and infrastructure, amongst other overheads, to operate environmentally sound sites that are compliant with regulations. With landfill tax for household waste currency at £102.10 per tonne.
Jennifer Shearer, SEPA’s head of enforcement, said that illegal operators may fly-tip or use illegal sites to dispose of the waste.
“Illegal operators often hide what they plan to do with waste they collect, which can lead to fly-tipping in communities or large-scale disposal on private land. The first line of defence is stopping criminals getting their hands on waste in the first place.
“Services that sound too good to be true often are - and could lead to your waste being illegally fly-tipped. If you’re planning a clear out, you can help tackle waste crime by refusing to engage the services of people that are not authorised.”
There is also the potential for waste to be traced back to individuals.
Ms Shearer continued: “Remember, if they dispose of it illegally and we can trace the waste back to you – you can be held to account and prosecuted or fined as well. A legitimate operator should be able to tell you their SEPA waste carrier licence number and the exact location your waste will be taken to. If they won’t provide those two pieces of information don’t give them your waste.”