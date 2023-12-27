Fifers are being urged to ensure that they do not inadvertently give their waste to criminals following festive clear outs.

Fifers may unknowingly be adding to waste crime by using unregistered individuals advertising on social media or organised crime gangs who see waste as a money-making enterprise. Legitimate operators need to pay for permits and infrastructure, amongst other overheads, to operate environmentally sound sites that are compliant with regulations. With landfill tax for household waste currency at £102.10 per tonne.

Jennifer Shearer, SEPA’s head of enforcement, said that illegal operators may fly-tip or use illegal sites to dispose of the waste.

“Illegal operators often hide what they plan to do with waste they collect, which can lead to fly-tipping in communities or large-scale disposal on private land. The first line of defence is stopping criminals getting their hands on waste in the first place.

Fifers are being urged to ensure their festive clear outs don't end up being flytipped (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“Services that sound too good to be true often are - and could lead to your waste being illegally fly-tipped. If you’re planning a clear out, you can help tackle waste crime by refusing to engage the services of people that are not authorised.”

There is also the potential for waste to be traced back to individuals.