Fifers will no longer get food waste bags delivered

Residents in Fife will no longer have their food waste bags delivered - instead they are being asked to collect them from recycling centres.

Householders can collect up to three free rolls of food waste bags every six months.

The bags will also be available free from Kirkcaldy Customer Service Centre as part of a trial to guage demand.

This replaces the letterbox delivery of food waste bags to households in an effort to reduce the number of wasted bags and to help meet budget savings.

Simon Jeynes, technical officer for Resource Efficient Solutions, said: “Householders can continue to use newspaper to wrap their food waste, or food can be put into the brown bin loose, especially dry foods such as bread.”

“Extra food waste bags are also still available at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust centres and ONFife libraries for £1.30 a roll.”