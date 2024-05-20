Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frontline workers in Fife have undergone training designed to help them give advice to those struggling with their energy bills.

Cosy Kingdom provided training for 321 to offer light-touch energy advice over the past year. The charity is a free and impartial energy advice service available to anyone living in Fife.

The short training course supports people from organisations who work with vulnerable people and communities affected by fuel poverty.

They are taught how to spot the signs of fuel poverty, offer basic advice on how to save energy and when to refer people for further support.

Robert Keddie, energy advisor (Outreach) at Cosy Kingdom, called fuel povery "a real and persistent problem" (Pic: Submitted)

Robert Keddie, energy advisor (Outreach) leads the training. He says: “Fuel poverty is a real and persistent problem in our community. High energy prices are pushing many people to crisis point.

"Too many people do not know who to talk to if they’re struggling to afford to pay their energy bills. Our training allows frontline staff and volunteers working in Fife to support people with practical and impartial advice.

“We’re grateful to Fife Council for continuing to fund this programme. It’s great to be able to deliver our training to more organisations in the year ahead.

"By working together, we can continue to have a positive impact on the lives of people in Fife.”

The training, which was funded by Fife Council’s Community Recovery Fund, saw staff from several Fife Council departments and Fife-based housing associations take part. Community groups from across Fife have also taken part in the training, including Kirkcaldy-based Nourish.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council’s housing spokesperson, added: “As the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll on Fifers, demand for this kind of support continues to rise. It can also be difficult for people to find the right support first time so I’m pleased that funding will continue for this very worthwhile programme. It empowers a wide range of frontline support workers to confidently assist or signpost those who need help.”