Former Fife opencast mine could become Heathrow logistics hub

Westfield is one of ten sites around Scotland in the running to become a logistics hub for the creation of a third runway at Heathrow.

The hub, which will act as a construction centre, could generate 16,000 jobs across Scotland.

A delegation from Heathrow Airport visited the site last week, along with three others in Fife: Rosyth Business Park, Forth Ports Rosyth and Longannet.

All ten sites will be assessed on suitability, efficiency and accessibility credentials before successful bids progress to the next round.

However, Scotland is guaranteed a hub as part of a commitment signed with the Scottish Government.

Lord Deighton, chairman at Heathrow Airport, said: “An expanded Heathrow will deliver for Scotland and these logistics hubs and business summits are instrumental in our aim to ensure that expansion spreads the potential £17 billion in economic benefits across the nation.

“Working in partnership with the Scottish Government, we’re working to deliver an expansion plan that strengthens Scotland. The airport has worked hard to support domestic routes to four different Scottish Cities and looks forward to seeing the nation play a key role in this crucial project.”

Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “The longlist of ten Scottish sites demonstrates the quality and calibre of our business base, primed and ready to secure jobs and boost economic growth for Scotland.”