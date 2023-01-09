Formonthills: Plan to cut back invasive species and add more sculptures at Fife woods
Fife residents are being urged to have their say on the management of a local woodland area, which could see more new sculptures added.
The Woodland Trust, which owns and manages 60 woods across Scotland, is asking for views on the Formonthills area ahead of the deadline at the end of the month.
The trust creates five-year plans for each site on a rolling basis, and aims to remove some invasive plant species which could cause problems in the area.
Proposals include tackling invasive non-native plants such as Himalayan honeysuckle, snowberry and bamboo; felling areas of ash suffering from ‘dieback’; thinning areas of Scots pine and oak; resurfacing some paths; installing new sculptures and creating new open water scrapes to increase biodiversity.
The draft plan can be viewed online at the bottom of the Formonthills page on the Woodland Trust website.
The deadline for comments on the new Formonthills plan is January 31st 2023.