Frustration over dog mess on football pitch

A football coach has called for penalties for dog owners who allow their pets to foul on a football pitch.

Ladyinch, in Cupar, is used by Cupar Soccer 7’s for training and games, however, the area has become unplayable due to the amount of dog mess which is not being picked up.

And Kevin Bain, chairperson and coach, claims padlocks for the enclosed area, are being broken and stolen.

“It has come to a point where we are not happy with children using the pitch for training because of the amount of mess and concerns for the health of any child who comes into contact with it,” he said.

“It’s disgusting that anyone thinks it is acceptable to walk their dog in an area which is used regularly by children and, worse still, not to pick up the dog mess afterwards.”

The club has the backing MP Stephen Gethins, who described the situation as “very concerning”.

He added: “What they are doing to encourage young people to take part and enjoy sport is fantastic and it’s horrendous that Ladyinch is being targeted in this way.

“I know dog fouling is an issue across north east Fife, including other areas like primary school playgrounds, and it really is time people cleaned up their act so that children can be safe and enjoy being outside.”

PC Kevin Adam, the area’s community constable, said patrols will be stepped up in the area.

“This area is for children to use and we would discourage members of the public from using it for their dogs,” he said.