Funding approved for St Andrews beach scheme

An initiative aimed at making St Andrews’ famous beaches open to everyone has received a financial boost from Fife Council.

Members of the North East Fife Area Committee agreed last week to provide £7000 towards the Tourism St Andrews and Hamish Foundation scheme.

The organisation wants to purchase five beach wheelchairs, which will be available to book at no cost, providing opportunities for elderly residents and visitors and those with physical disabilities to access the beach.

Working with the Links Trust and the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, the scheme will be administered by a combination of volunteers and paid staff.

The Byre Theatre has offered the use of its booking system for the scheme, while all ongoing maintenance will be undertaken by the Links Trust.

Cllr Donald Lothian, committee convener, said: “Accessing the beach for elderly and disabled people, and particularly wheelchair users, will provide benefit to both them and to their families and carers.

“For parents especially, the availability of a beach wheelchair will ensure that families can participate in a variety of activities, outings and quality family time on the beach.”

“It is fantastic that Fife Council are supporting our initiative to provide beach wheelchairs for St Andrews to enable our beaches to be more accessible to our visitors and locals,” said Debbie MacCallum, chair of Tourism St Andrews.