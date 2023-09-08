Watch more videos on Shots!

Climate Action Fife and Fife Climate Hub are inviting groups to apply for their Community Climate Grants, with £27,500 in the pot.

Two grants are available, with sums of up to £500 available from the Small Grants Fund designed to help those looking to run climate-related events in their communities, and up to £1000 from the Seed and Development Grants fund for climate-related activities and projects. Visit: www.climateactionfife.org.uk/projects/building-capacity/community-climate-grants/

Craig Leitch, Fife Climate Hub manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this seed and development funding for groups to seed new plans and grow ones already in place. We hope to ultimately create a strong joined up network of community groups across Fife. “

Climate action groups are invited to apply for the funding (Pic: Submitted)

The climate hub is a project of the Fife Communities Climate Action Network (FCCAN) and aims to make a more powerful response to the climate emergency.

Last year, the Small Grants Fund helped 15 community groups run events such as gardening workshops at Pittencrieff Park, developing a Local Place Plan in Kingsbarns and creating willow structures in Bat’s Wood in Buckhaven.

Further funding from the Scottish Government means seed and development grants can now be offered to community groups looking to start projects.

An online information event will be held on Tuesday, September 19. It will be followed by a Q&A for groups to seek guidance on their applications. The deadline for applications is Sunday, October 22, and projects should be delivered by March 3 2024.