Funding will bring a splash of colour to Levenmouth park

A youth group has been given funding to run a project which will bring colour to Silverburn Park.

Project Colour will be receiving funding from the Futures Routes Fund, which will be used to add colourful posts, bird boxes, and hedgehog houses to the park.

A spokesperson from Project Colour said: “We want to bring Silverburn Park back to life and make it more fun for local youth to visit.

“How better to do that than by adding a splash of colour?

“We want to ensure the park is a great home for wildlife and a bright place for young people to visit.”

The project was one of 11 across Scotland to receive funding from the organisation.