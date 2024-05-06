Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative were struggling to fund the installation of their recently purchased eco-toilets. However, SGN employees working on the nearby H100 Fife, the company’s world-first green hydrogen heating project, stepped in and offered to assist them upon hearing about their struggles.

Nichola Alexander, project manager at Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative, said: “We were delighted when SGN offered to help us build our new eco-toilets. Although our staff have a variety of skills, plumbing and joinery are not our strong points!

“The instructions stated these were easy to build and it was a two-man job. We quickly learned this was not the case and welcomed the help of a full team from SGN. The weather was awful on the day they arrived but that didn’t stop them getting the all-access toilets built for us.

The team spent the day building a ‘Thunderbox’ composting toilet for the use by children, families and staff at the facility in Leven. (Pic: Stuart Nicol Photography)

“We cannot thank the team enough for giving up their time to help us. These toilets will not only be used by the children who attend our groups but also by visitors to our open days and events.”

The new toilet is permanent and comes equipped with a composting system that uses toilet waste, aligning with the charity’s environmental ethos. To make the toilet accessible they also built a ramp for wheelchair users.