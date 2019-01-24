Get energy saving advice at new Burntisland hub

Residents in Burntisland wanting to cut fuel bills and be more energy efficient are being invited to visit the new Change Works hub in the town.

The charity hub at 183 High Street was officially opened by Fife Provost Jim Leishman on Tuesday.

Burntisland was chosen as the location for the project as a result of the ideas gathered from the community through its community action plan.

This showed that many in the town were interested in renewable energy and fuel efficiency and the Burntisland Energy Masterplan was created.

This led to contact being made with Change Works and the decision to open a new hub in the town.

Jo Hobbett, senior project officer, said: “We’re looking forward to working together with the community in Burntisland to avoid wasting energy and money. We will find out what works and why and it will be led by what people want.

“We will have regular visits from advisors to the hub and people can come in and find out lots of helpful advice on energy tariffs, cutting food waste and lots of other improvements to their lives.”

Councillor Leishman added: “This will be a great resource for residents and businesses and I would encourage everyone to drop in to speak to the team and find out more about saving energy in Burntisland.”

Change Works in Burntisland is funded by the Scottish Government, delivered by Change Works and supported by Fife Council. The project will work with the community to save energy and reduce carbon emissions and is funded by the Scottish Government until October 2020.

It will also be a collecting point for the foodbank and offer a range of eco friendly cleaning products.

To find out more about the project pop in, contact Jo and her team Roseanna Wood and Nicola Francis via Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChangeWorksinBurntisland or call 01592 724424. The hub is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am–3.30pm and Saturdays 10am–1.30pm.