Glenrothes public to have say on plan for Riverside Park

Views and ideas from the local community are being gathered to help maximise the impact of Riverside Park in Glenrothes.

Creation of the action plan will inform the way Fife Council manages improvements to the park and the co-ordination of the various groups involved in the work.

Money for a feasibility study on the potential for a new café in the park and for digital promotion of the town’s public art has already been agreed by Glenrothes Area Committee.

Councillor Fiona Grant, chair of the Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “We know from people living in Glenrothes that the many vibrant green spaces throughout the town are very important to its identity and one of its most distinguishing features.

“Have you ever thought about improvements that could be made to the park? The action planning event on December 6 is an excellent opportunity to share your views and ideas with council officers.”

The event begins with a walk around the park to familiarise people with the geography and issues relating to the park.

Following this there will be a talk about the features and qualities of a good park. After lunch, ideas, issues and potential solutions will be discussed and an action plan developed.

Anyone who would like lunch should email kevin.okane@fife.gov.uk so that catering can be arranged.

The event takes place on December 6 at the CISWO from 9.30am-2.30pm.