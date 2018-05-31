Glenrothes residents are urged to ‘Just Bin It’

A new campaign has been launched encouraging people in Glenrothes not to drop litter and to clean up after their pets.

‘Just bin it’ is targetting a number of hot spot areas that have been identified throughout Glenrothes.

The awareness raising campaign will use lamppost signs, banners, pavement stencils and social media to encourage people to ‘Just bin it’.

Safer Community Officers will also increase patrols in these areas. They’ll enforce the Council’s tough stance and issue £80 fines to anyone littering or not cleaning up after their dog.

Cllr Ross Vettraino, Fife Council spokesperson for the environment, said: “Fife is beautiful. The Council wants to keep it that way and is working hard to improve the quality of life for every community.

“Every year the Council receives thousands of complaints about littering and dog fouling. The ‘Just bin it’ campaign raises awareness of the problem and encourages people to take responsibility for their actions by binning their litter and always picking up after their dog.

“The majority of residents take a real pride in their area, so this campaign is targeting those few people who act irresponsibly and is asking them to ‘Just bin it’.”

Cllr Fiona Grant, convener of Glenrothes Area Committee, added: “I’m pleased to see this campaign coming to Glenrothes, as we want people to take a pride in the area. We’re sending a clear message that dog fouling and littering are unacceptable.

“I ask residents to get behind the campaign and ‘Just bin it’.”

The areas identified as hot spots for littering and dog fouling are Gilvenbank Park, Riverside Park, Boblingen Way, Glenrothes High School, Auchmuty High School, Glenwood High School, South Parks Primary School, Pitcoudie Primary School, Fife College, The Kingdom Centre, Cadham shops, Glamis shops and Glenwood shops. The list is not exhaustive, and further areas will be added if necessary.

If littering and dog fouling are an issue affecting your area, you can report it by emailing safercommunities.officers@fife.gov.uk, calling 03451 55 00 22 or online at www.fifedirect.org.uk/dogfouling