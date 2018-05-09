Glenrothes shopping centre powers up

Owners of electric vehicles can now power up at the Kingdom Centre.

The Glenrothes shopping centre has installed six Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points in its surface and multi-storey car parks.

Kingdom Centre Manager, David Carson, said he was thrilled to add the EV charging points to the offering at the centre.

“There is a real drive for businesses from across the UK to be more focused on the environment by using renewable energy and encouraging the use of it whenever possible, and it’s important that we’re a part of that,” said Mr Carson.

“With the number of electric cars available, more and more people are making the switch to electric-only vehicles.

“Running an electric car can be up to eighty percent cheaper than its petrol or diesel equivalent. Combined with the benefits to the environment they are just two of the reasons they are proving so popular. We’re expecting to see the new charging points get plenty of use over the coming weeks, months and years.

“We’re looking at ways we can be more environmentally friendly whilst benefiting our shoppers and the wider Glenrothes community.”

The points can be used for a nominal charge, and users can pay by registering at franklinenergy.co.uk