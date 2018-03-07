Glenrothes’ snow angels help with selfless acts

People throughout Glenrothes and the surrounding communities defied the ‘Beast from the East’ last week to help others.

With transport brought to a halt, shops, schools and many other public buildings shut, and paths covered in snow, the difficult conditions caused problems for many people in the Glenrothes area.

However, the conditions also brought out the best in the communities, with hundreds of mini acts of heroism being performed.

Markinch youngster Grace Bruist and her dad Mark braved the weather to make it through Markinch and deliver shopping to elderly residents who could not leave their homes. The pair even made some home-made meals for the residents as well.

Electricity firm SP Energy Networks offered the services of its 4x4 trucks and engineers to make sure NHS staff got to work.

That included engineer Jim Kennedy, who picked up midwives Frances and Jackie and ferried them to the Pitteuchar Medical Centre in Glenrothes so that they could attend vital clinics.

Glenrothes man Steven Thompson used a JCB to help clear snow around the town.

And not satisfied with just helping the people of his own town, Steven then went to Dunfermline to help people who were stuck in the snow.

Cllr David Graham, Fife Council Health and Social Care spokesperson, thanked the workers across Fife Health and Social Care Partnership for their efforts.

He said: “The response, resilience and sheer determination of hundreds of workers and partners has been unprecedented.

“Office workers, cleaners, drivers, all the health and social care teams alongside communities, friends, families and local businesses have rallied together to support each other and ultimately the most vulnerable across the Kingdom.

“Across Fife, folk have walked miles through blizzard conditions, offered their 4x4 vehicles, worked long hours, and much more. Phenomenal levels of kindness, comradeship and putting the needs of service users and patients above all else have been shown, epitomising the dedication which sits at the heart of care services and workers each and every day.

“These extreme circumstances just brings it to the fore.

“Our partners from the voluntary and independent care services have also played a huge part, going above and beyond in their response to support staff and deliver care.”