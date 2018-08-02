Glimmer of hope over Kinghorn parking woes

The prospect of face-to-face talks with Fife Council enforcement officers over claims that Kinghorn is being unfairly targeted by parking attendants, has offered a glimmer of hope for disgruntled traders.

The Press revealed two weeks ago that there was widespread anger growing among many Kinghorn residents and shop owners situated along Main Street in the village, amid claims that the local authority was disproportionately targeting the community, and that parking tickets were being “given out like confetti”.

Cllr Kathleen Leslie is hoping a meeting set up with council officers may help to find a solution to the parking issue in Kinghorn.

Parking in Kinghorn is currently restricted to two hours in marked bays, but many residents and traders having already suffered multiple fines this year alone – and there are growing calls for a complete rethink over parking restrictions.

Now, following the Press’ report, Kirkcaldy West, Kinghorn and Burntisland councillor, Kathleen Leslie, has taken up the issue in the hope of a compromise being found.

“I was surprised to learn of the problems and even more overwhelmed by the response having raised the issue on social media,” Cllr Leslie told the Press.

“I received over 900 views as well as many comments, messages and calls with many expressing deep frustration over the current situation.

“The public’s views on the allocation of disabled bays, restrictions on parking times, permits, and enforcement have provided me with invaluable information and detail, which I followed up by writing to Fife Council asking for clarification to the questions being asked.

“I’ve requested information regarding the number of tickets issued in Kinghorn over the recent period to see what can be done about what is for many, a very serious problem.”

Now, following the intervention of the councillor, the offer of a meeting between all parties to discuss the issues, has been welcomed by residents and traders alike.

“The fact that the council now seem willing to discuss the concerns and possible or partial solutions, must be seen as a positive and has certainly been welcomed by residents and business owners. I’m hopeful some sort of solution can be found,” said Cllr Leslie.