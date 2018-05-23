Go ahead for new affordable homes in Glenrothes

Work is set to begin on constructing 78 new affordable homes in Glenrothes, after the development was approved by Fife Council.

The new development will see the regeneration of the former brownfield site on Cullen Drive, to include 78 new dwellings for affordable social rent – a mix of high quality, modern bungalow, wheelchair accessible, amenity housing and two-storey homes.

Stewart Shearer, managing director of Robertson Partnership Homes, said: “We’re proud to partner with Fife Council to deliver hundreds of high-quality affordable homes which will contribute to the identified demand for new homes in the region.

“The development includes a mix of flexible properties that will serve communities for generations to come, forming a strong relationship with the surrounding built environment to promote safe and pleasant living for all residents while contributing socially, economically and aesthetically to the area.”

The planning application also included public realm space, in addition to associated car parking, landscaping and links with existing street and established infrastructure.

Stuart Bishop, architecture director at Barton Willmore, said: “We are pleased that planning permission has been granted for new homes at Cullen Drive, which marks a significant milestone in progressing this wider programme of residential development across Fife.

“This project is in line with Fife Council’s commitment to placemaking and creating sustainable communities, as well as contributing to alleviating Scotland’s housing shortage through the delivery of new family homes. Cullen Drive will be a high-quality, vibrant neighbourhood.”