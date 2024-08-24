Going Green: Climate change is impacting the most vulnerable

in 2022 300 people died because of Bristol’s dirty air. Photo: Adobe

A society is judged by how it looks after its most vulnerable members. This has never been more important than when it comes to climate change and protecting those with disabilities. Disabled people make up 24 percent of the population, so this is no small matter because, the most vulnerable are the ones most impacted by climate change.

Global warming is increasing the amount of heatwaves that occur. Recent figures from the Warm This Winter campaign reveal that 4.5m people have been so hot in their home that it has made them unwell in the last 12 months, dubbed the ‘Hot House Syndrome’.

People in wheelchairs or other health conditions struggle to regulate their temperatures during intense summer sun so they are more vulnerable to heat stroke with 15% experiencing ill-health caused by high heat in the last year alone. The research also found that of those impacted 31%have problems with sleep and 17% struggle with the cost of keeping their homes cool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Climate change is also increasing the risk of wildfires and flooding. Rapid evacuation is vital to save lives during these extreme events but those with disabilities need more time and assistance to evacuate. In recent floods, my friend, who is blind and can’t drive said it was very scary when water started to pour into her kitchen when she was at home with her children. UNESCAP research shows disabled people are up to four times more likely to die or be injured in climate disasters.

The UK is woefully under prepared for the impacts of climate change according to the Climate Change Committee so it’s essential that plans are developed to help protect all of society to adapt and stay safe with more extreme weather ahead.

Thankfully, we’re in the midst of moving from a fossil fuelled world to one powered by clean technology and this requires massive investment for wind farms and pylons, heat networks and car charging points.

We’re digging up thousands of miles of streets across the country so it’s an opportunity to make those streets more accessible for the people who use them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Geen has written about disability and the environment. She cites the fact that Bristol pavements – like lots of pavements in the UK are bumpy, cracked or blocked by cars or bins.

it’s essential we include everyone in society as we move towards a greener future. And the need to stop pollution is urgent.

In 2022, Emma says 300 people died because of Bristol’s dirty air – all of them disabled and if that’s happening in Bristol, it’ll be being repeated across the country. We need to ensure these changes are well thought through to make sure this transition is futureproofed and fair across society.