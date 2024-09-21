Going Green: Support local farmers this harvest time

Pam Ayres

My food bills keep going up, what can I do to cut costs? There’s probably very few of us that haven’t felt the pinch over the last 12 to 18 months as grocery bills have climbed.

From January 2022 to January 2024, food and drink prices in the UK rose by around 25 percent. In the decade before that, the increase was only around nine percent. We've all become better at finding cheaper alternatives to the food we would automatically put in our baskets.

The good news is, it’s UK harvest season right now and we have a bounty of incredible produce on our doorsteps that’s grown locally and is not only climate friendly but will be kinder on your wallet too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You'll also be helping British farmers, anyone who has watched Clarkson's Farm will know the impact of climate change on our growers. Research has found this harvest is going to be a tough one for farmers across the UK with record breaking rains last winter partly to blame. The wheat yield has been reduced by a fifth but while we’ve had better years and better yields, the struggles UK farming has gone through is more of a reason than ever to support local British food.

Support our local farmers.

Jamie Oliver’s new show “What to Eat This Week” is on Channel 4 and on catch up too. It celebrates what’s in season and how to make the most of what’s grown on our shores. Jamie has an incredible quick, easy and cheap cabbage and pasta recipe that he describes as "a corker of a dish with salty, smoky pancetta and oozy cheese, the perfect way to celebrate all parts of a Savoy cabbage." ’Cabbages are on every supermarket shelf at the moment and risotto or pasta dishes mean one will feed the whole family. Always look at the wonky veg section in your supermarket and take a wander in your local park or countryside too. Apples are in plentiful supply on trees across the country and hedgerows are heaving with ripe blackberries waiting for crumbles. There’s a foraging map available here to see exactly where you have trees, bushes, and plants you can pick from and it’s a great activity with the family. Local community groups often highlight where there’s a glut of food or vegetables from allotments or gardens.

Eating less meat also saves money. Anna Jones is a brilliant chef who highlights amazing seasonal and delicious vegetarian food that won’t cost the earth but still pass the taste test.

Other tips that it's worth repeating are to bulk buy when possible and opt for the value brands that are usually lower down the shelves. When you compare the price per kg, the savings are considerable and these products often have less plastic packaging so it’s a win win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, avoiding food waste. An average, a family of four will throw out £60 of food a week. Try to shop with a list and buy only what you need.

Soya milk is a great alternative to dairy milk. Photo: Adobe

As an environmental scientists, there’s many reasons to support local producers but this harvest season, when farmers are struggling and supermarket prices are increasing, why not support British farming?