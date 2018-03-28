Green light for district heating plan

Fife Council has approved the construction of a district heating network in Glenrothes town centre.

Fife Council’s Policy and Co-ordination Committee approved the network at a meeting on Monday.

The Glenrothes Energy Network is a local heat scheme between Fife Council, RWE and the Scottish Government.

It will provide sustainable low carbon heat to a mix of industrial, commercial, community and domestic properties in Glenrothes as well as the Fife House complex.

Fife Council’s co-leader David Ross said: “Today’s decision sees Fife once again leading the way in tackling climate change.

“Bringing a district heating scheme to Glenrothes will help us reach our goal of reducing carbon emissions by 42 per cent by 2020.”

Co-leader Councillor David Alexander added: “This is a major investment of nearly £24 million for Glenrothes town centre.

“It will not only provide clean sustainable energy but will help to secure jobs and reduce fuel poverty in Glenrothes.”

The heating network will be operational by the end of January 2019, with building and development of the network and energy centre beginning in spring.

Cllr Fiona Grant, Glenrothes Area Committee convener, said: “This is great news for Glenrothes.

“Millions will be invested in the heart of Glenrothes with the potential for significant further investment if the scheme is extended to include Warout and Auchmuty.”

The future of the multi-million pound scheme had been left in doubt earlier this year, after the Scottish Government refused to plug a £7m shortfall in the project’s funding.

The original cost of the project had been £21m.