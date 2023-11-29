Greener Kirkcaldy has joined forces with a St Andrews environmental charity to help with a Fife wide fuel poverty campaign.

Greener Kirkcaldy will work alongside the St Andrews Environmental Network to appeal for donations to the Help Fuel Fife Folk campaign ahead of Fuel Poverty Awareness Day on Thursday, November 30.

Donations will help families in Fife stay warm by supporting vital measures including low-energy electric over-blankets, thermal curtains, draught-proofing and fuel support.

Those who receive a Winter Fuel Payment, but can afford to heat your homes without this support, are being asked to consider donating the payment to help other households in Fife.

Greener Kirkcaldy and St Andrews Enviromental Network helped over 4000 households save money last year (Pic: JPIMedia)

Michael Hildrew, energy advice team leader at Greener Kirkcaldy said: “There is unprecedented demand for our services at the moment. The cost of living crisis and high energy prices mean many households face a very real choice between heating their home and eating hot meals this winter.

“Living in a cold home can cause serious problems for people’s physical and mental health. Children and older people are particularly vulnerable.

“Access to independent advice and simple energy-saving measures can make a real difference to people’s lives. Supporting our appeal will help us do even more. I’d encourage anyone who can afford to help to make a donation.”

Last year the scheme helped 4000 households in the Kingdom by visiting people in their homes and providing free energy advice.