Volunteers from Greener Kirkcaldy are aiming to transform the disused land between their community building at East Fergus Place and New Volunteer House to create the East Fergus Parklet. Work will take place over the winter months, with the project expected to be completed in time for summer.

The space will have features such as a bug hotel, wildflower and grass area and even a small pond.

The project has received funding from Volunteering Matters’ Action Earth grants, which are aimed at helping local communities respond to climate change.

The bug hotel will be one of the parklet's main features

Carol Sidey, project manager for Greener Kirkcaldy’s outdoor projects team, is coordinating the project, and said the funding allows volunteers to take “practical action to create places for wildlife”.

She added: “Over the winter our volunteers will change a small disused piece of land into an area of interesting habitats for local wildlife.

“People visiting the offices or passing by will be able to enjoy the new space and get inspiration for their own outdoor spaces”.

Greener Kirkcaldy has also had support from Fife Voluntary Action, which owns New Volunteer House and the land on which the project will take place.

Work has already begun on the parklet at East Fergus Place

Kenny Murphy, chief executive of FVA, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Greener Kirkcaldy’s project under the Action Earth campaign through Volunteering Matters. We’re always looking for beneficial ways of helping to play our part in tackling the climate emergency.

