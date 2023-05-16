Greener Kirkcaldy has received a £250 donation from Viridian Nutrition. The East Fergus Place-based charity was nominated for the donation by Lang Toun store Health Food and More, situated on St Clair Street.

Keren Brynes MacLean, owner of the store, said: “The Cottage Family Centre has been a previous recipient and this year we were delighted that Green Kirkcaldy received funding to help support their projects.”

Each year Viridian sends a nomination list to health food retailers throughout the UK allocating funding to national and local charities.

Keren Brynes MacLean at Health Food and More based in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.