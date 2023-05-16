Greener Kirkcaldy: Charity benefits from health food store nomination
A Kirkcaldy health foods store has helped boost a local community-led charity - thanks to a national charity donation programme.
Greener Kirkcaldy has received a £250 donation from Viridian Nutrition. The East Fergus Place-based charity was nominated for the donation by Lang Toun store Health Food and More, situated on St Clair Street.
Keren Brynes MacLean, owner of the store, said: “The Cottage Family Centre has been a previous recipient and this year we were delighted that Green Kirkcaldy received funding to help support their projects.”
Each year Viridian sends a nomination list to health food retailers throughout the UK allocating funding to national and local charities.
Greener Kirkcaldy’s chief executive Lauren Brook said: “As a charity we rely on support from local people and organisations to run our projects and services. I’m very grateful to Keren for nominating Greener Kirkcaldy to receive this kind donation. It will make a real difference to the lives of people in Kirkcaldy.”