Greener Kirkcaldy: charity to launch new strategic five-year plan at open day

The event on Saturday May 20) will be an opportunity for people to see the work the charity has outlined as part of its five-year plan.

It marks the launch of Greener Kirkcaldy’s new strategic plan - A Greener and Fairer Tomorrow, Starting Today. – which outlines its plans and priorities. More than 300 local people helped to shape the plan by participating in a community consultation

Lauren Brook, the organisation’s new chief executive, said: “Greener Kirkcaldy is a community-led charity. Local people guide everything we do. I would encourage anyone who shares our vision of making our town a good place to live and work to pop along to our open day. This event is a great chance for people to learn about our projects and discover how they can get involved. We have lots of fun activities, tasty food and exciting plans to share!”

The event will launch the charity's five year strategic plan

The charity has organised a range of activities for the day including interactive games and a brunch.Dr Bike will also be on hand to provide free bike health checks. People also can join a led cycle ride around Kirkcaldy’s three parks.

There is also a chance to chat to Greener Kirkcaldy staff and volunteers and explore their community building at 8 East Fergus Place. This includes the Lang Spoon Community Kitchen and the newly constructed climate-friendly town centre garden.

