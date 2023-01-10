Suzy Goodsir will step down as chief executive of Greener Kirkcaldy in March, having been one of the original volunteers with the charity in 2009. In that time, she has overseen an expansion to around 40 staff, 100 volunteers and close to 1,000 members.

Announcing her departure, Suzy said: “I have loved being a part of Greener Kirkcaldy since the very beginning and it has been a privilege to help it to grow such strong foundations.

“I’m very proud of what we do, particularly our role in reducing climate emissions and supporting people in hardship in our community."

Suzy will oversee the charity’s community consultation, which closes in January, and said that Greener Kirkcaldy is “at an exciting point” as it creates its new strategic plan.

She added: “We have an amazing team of staff, trustees and volunteers, and we work with fantastic partner organisations and funders. The charity is in good shape financially and has strong support from our community.

After 11 years in the role, Suzy said it is “time for a change for me, and time for a new leader to take Greener Kirkcaldy” as the charity looks to take the next steps on its journey. She will take a career break to volunteer and spend time with her family - before embarking on her next challenge.

Christine May, who chairs Greener Kirkcaldy Trustees, says: “Everyone at Greener Kirkcaldy is so proud of the way Suzy has developed and led the charity to be such an integral part of Kirkcaldy and the wider community.

“We know how highly she is respected by all those she has worked with. The management committee thank her for all she has done and wish her well for the future. We are delighted that she will be with us for a while yet and will help plan for her successor.”

The charity’s management committee is now recruiting a new chief executive.

