Greener Kirkcaldy: from green to gold with new carbon literate accolade

Greener Kirkcaldy has gone gold with its latest accolade.

The Kirkcaldy community-led charity has been accredited as a gold carbon literate organisation which recognises its dedication towards tackling the climate emergency, reducing its own carbon emissions and its commitment to working towards a zero-carbon future.

Greener Kirkcaldy first engaged with carbon literacy through its Fife Climate Knowhow training developed as part of its work with Climate Action Fife. It is now delivered to its staff and volunteers, as well as individuals and community groups across Fife. The course allows people to confidently discuss the climate emergency and describe the actions we can all take to tackle it.

Greener Kirkcaldy became accredited as a gold carbon literate organisation in 2022 and has renewed this status for a further three years.

Greener Kirkcaldy's team with their new gold accreditation (Pic: Submitted)

To help achieve the accreditation, 90% of staff and a growing number of volunteers received training and became formally certified as carbon literate. Greener Kirkcaldy has also made significant progress on its climate action plan, which sets out action to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

This includes encouraging active travel, making its community building in East Fergus Place more energy efficient and engaging people across Fife in climate action. Its gold status also helps it demonstrate that it is a trusted voice that can provide reliable and practical information to help people and organisations to tackle the climate emergency.

Ea O’ Neill, community development manager, said: “We want to be a leader in climate action in Fife. Being a carbon literate organisation is important to us and it is fantastic to be able to renew this accreditation. This award helps Greener Kirkcaldy demonstrate that we know what we are talking about when it comes to the climate emergency.

“We are taking practical steps to become net zero as an organisation by 2030, and through our Fife Climate Knowhow training and Climate Action Fife partnership, we want to encourage individuals and other organisations to do what they can to tackle the climate emergency.”

Dave Coleman, co-founder and managing director of the Carbon Literacy Project, added: “By becoming a gold accredited carbon literate organisation, Greener Kirkcaldy has demonstrated its commitment to genuine low carbon action, environmental and economic impact and the building of a low carbon future for us all.”