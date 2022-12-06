Greener Kirkcaldy launches two free festive coastline cycles for all

Greener Kirkcaldy will lead two cycle rides on Saturday, December 17. Families and less confident riders are invited to the cycle ride beginning on Kirkcaldy Prom. More experienced riders can take in a route from Beveridge Park, down the coast to Dysart. Both cycles start at 10:30am.

Riders are encouraged to dress themselves, and their bikes, up for the occasion.

Funding from Paths For All’s Smarter Choices Smarter Places programme means that both rides are free to attend.

Andrea Harrower and Peter Wooding on Kirkcaldy prom ahead of the Festive cycle rides

Peter Wooding, development worker (Active Travel) at Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Christmas is all about coming together and celebrating community, friends and family. Our festive rides area way to celebrate this while doing what we love, cycling!

“The Greener Kirkcaldy team is looking forward to seeing lots of folk at these fun rides. So, get your Christmas jumpers out, put tinsel and lights on your bikes and ring your (bike) bells!"

Active Travel Volunteer Andrea Harrower is excited to join the festivities again this year. She said: “The festive bike rides are a lot of fun and a great way to finish off our cycling event calendar for the year. I’m excited to help out again this year after having such a great time last year”

At the end of each ride cyclists are welcomed back to Lang Toun Cycles, Greener Kirkcaldy’s community bike shop, at 245 High Street for hot drinks and festive treats.

