Greener Kirkcaldy: New chief executive set to outline strategy at open day

Lauren Brook took over as chief executive at Greener Kirkcaldy in April. She will outline the charity’s strategic plan later this month at an open day to be held at their East Fergus Place base.

Lauren has been involved with Greener Kirkcaldy since 2013 when she first joined as a volunteer. Coming from an environmental background, she saw it as an opportunity to tackle the climate emergency in a hands-on environment.

Two years later, she joined the staff, taking on roles including as a project manager and most recently as a development manager, something Lauren said holds her in good stead as she takes on the top job.

Lauren Brook is the new chief executive at Greener Kirkcaldy

She explained: “I've been involved for the last 10 years and I’ve watched us expand. When I first started there were only about 10 of us. I’ve moved from the little shop on the High Street to here, and seen how much we’ve expanded and opened various sites. I pretty much have been involved with every team, run events, cycle rides and cooking classes”.

She was also keen to pay tribute to those involved in the charity and the work they've undertaken.

She added: “Greener Kirkcaldy is absolutely fantastic and I am really excited to be in this role when I’ve been here a long time. It’s got a really good volunteer team and a really good management committee and I’m excited to continue working with them”.

The open day on Saturday (May 20) will be Lauren’s first engagement as chief executive and the launch of the strategic plan allows Greener Kirkcaldy to set out how it hopes to use its values to improve the quality of life in Kirkcaldy and Fife.

She said: “The main thing is to make Kirkcaldy and Fife a good place to live and work. It’s a mix between people protecting the environment and also supporting people to live well.