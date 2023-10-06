Greener Kirkcaldy will host its AGM on Saturday, November 4 at its East Fergus Place community building. Representatives from organisations around Kirkcaldy will be present including: Amelia Wilkinson of Love Oor Lang Toun, Stacey Donaldson of Nourish, Dianne Leishman of The Leven Programme, Fiona Sword and Steven Blair, both of YMCA Kirkcaldy.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

This year, the gathering focuses on local organisations that are working to create a better future. The panel of speakers will share the work that they do to support people in Fife. A lunch prepared at the community building’s kitchen will then be served by Greener Kirkcaldy’s Community Food team.Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Greener Kirkcaldy members can vote in the AGM and take part in special taster sessions to learn more about the