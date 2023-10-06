News you can trust since 1871
Greener Kirkcaldy sets dater for 2023 annual general meeting

Kirkcaldy residents are invited to attend a Fife environmental charity’s annual general meeting next month.
By Callum McCormack
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST
Greener Kirkcaldy will host its AGM on Saturday, November 4 at its East Fergus Place community building. Representatives from organisations around Kirkcaldy will be present including: Amelia Wilkinson of Love Oor Lang Toun, Stacey Donaldson of Nourish, Dianne Leishman of The Leven Programme, Fiona Sword and Steven Blair, both of YMCA Kirkcaldy.

charity’s work.

Spaces must be booked in-person, or from greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events or by calling (01592) 858458 by Sunday, October 22.

Greener Kirkcaldy's base in East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy will host the AGM (Pic: Submitted)Greener Kirkcaldy's base in East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy will host the AGM (Pic: Submitted)
This year, the gathering focuses on local organisations that are working to create a better future. The panel of speakers will share the work that they do to support people in Fife. A lunch prepared at the community building’s kitchen will then be served by Greener Kirkcaldy’s Community Food team.Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Greener Kirkcaldy members can vote in the AGM and take part in special taster sessions to learn more about the

