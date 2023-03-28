The Bike, Walk, Move project will run between 10.00am and 12.00pm on Saturday, April 15 at the charity’s East Fergus Place community building.

Activities include an Easter-themed cycle ride, a guided walk around Beveridge Park, a Dr Bike stall, refreshments and an Easter Egg hunt. Booking is essential for the cycle ride and guided walk. All other activities will take place throughout the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Leitch, senior development worker at Greener Kirkcaldy said: “We’re excited to be launching another year of led-cycle rides and training, maintenance classes and Dr Bike events. This year walking is part of our programme too, so we will be organising regular walks for the local community.

The Bike, Walk, Move project will run between 10.00am and 12.00pm on Saturday, 15 April

“We’d love lots of people to come and join us at the launch of our programme to enjoy some Easter-themed activities. Coming along and getting involved is a great way to discover the benefits of cycling, walking and wheeling.

“Using active travel to get around can help you stay fit and healthy. It’s also a very environmentally friendly way to travel, compared to driving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity hopes that events such as this will encourage people to drive less and walk and cycle more. It has developed a walking and cycling guide to highlight routes in the local area.

Greener Kirkcaldy’s activities are free thanks to funding from Paths For All’s Smarter Choices Smarter Places programme.