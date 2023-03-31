The event, held in partnership with Community Energy Scotland, will focus on the opportunities and challenges of reducing energy use and costs in homes and businesses across the Kingdom.

It will explore how a Fife-based energy system could meet local communities' needs and how a range of technologies, such as wind power, solar and storage, hydrogen and energy flexibility, can reduce energy use in buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitty O’Connor, Greener Kirkcaldy’s carbon reduction energy advice team leader, said: “We need to find better and smarter ways to reduce building energy requirements and meet the needs of local communities.

Greener Kirkcaldy will host the free event at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre (Pic: WALTER NEILSON)

“This event is for anyone in Fife who is looking for sustainable, practical solutions to the challenges of the energy and climate crises.”

The event is part of ORE Catapult’s CLUE project. In what is a world-first, the project is a series of demonstrations aimed at tackling the challenges facing integrated energy systems for heat, power and transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also share learnings from ScotCLUE, including a locally-managed energy system in the Levenmouth area.

The event will see panel-led discussions from guest speakers from ORE Catapult, Smarter Grid Solutions, Community Energy Scotland, The University of Strathclyde and Greener Kirkcaldy.

The free event takes place on Thursday, 20 April between 10.00am and 1.00pm, at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre in Leven.