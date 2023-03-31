News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
41 minutes ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Greener Kirkcaldy to host local energy advice event

Greener Kirkcaldy will host a free event aimed at encouraging people to explore smarter local energy for businesses, communities and households.

By Callum McCormack
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:45 BST

The event, held in partnership with Community Energy Scotland, will focus on the opportunities and challenges of reducing energy use and costs in homes and businesses across the Kingdom.

It will explore how a Fife-based energy system could meet local communities' needs and how a range of technologies, such as wind power, solar and storage, hydrogen and energy flexibility, can reduce energy use in buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kitty O’Connor, Greener Kirkcaldy’s carbon reduction energy advice team leader, said: “We need to find better and smarter ways to reduce building energy requirements and meet the needs of local communities.

Greener Kirkcaldy will host the free event at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre (Pic: WALTER NEILSON)
Greener Kirkcaldy will host the free event at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre (Pic: WALTER NEILSON)
Greener Kirkcaldy will host the free event at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre (Pic: WALTER NEILSON)
Most Popular

“This event is for anyone in Fife who is looking for sustainable, practical solutions to the challenges of the energy and climate crises.”

The event is part of ORE Catapult’s CLUE project. In what is a world-first, the project is a series of demonstrations aimed at tackling the challenges facing integrated energy systems for heat, power and transport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will also share learnings from ScotCLUE, including a locally-managed energy system in the Levenmouth area.

The event will see panel-led discussions from guest speakers from ORE Catapult, Smarter Grid Solutions, Community Energy Scotland, The University of Strathclyde and Greener Kirkcaldy.

The free event takes place on Thursday, 20 April between 10.00am and 1.00pm, at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre in Leven.

The event also includes a buffet lunch and networking opportunities. For full information visit greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events/

FifeUniversity of Strathclyde