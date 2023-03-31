Greener Kirkcaldy to host local energy advice event
Greener Kirkcaldy will host a free event aimed at encouraging people to explore smarter local energy for businesses, communities and households.
The event, held in partnership with Community Energy Scotland, will focus on the opportunities and challenges of reducing energy use and costs in homes and businesses across the Kingdom.
It will explore how a Fife-based energy system could meet local communities' needs and how a range of technologies, such as wind power, solar and storage, hydrogen and energy flexibility, can reduce energy use in buildings.
Kitty O’Connor, Greener Kirkcaldy’s carbon reduction energy advice team leader, said: “We need to find better and smarter ways to reduce building energy requirements and meet the needs of local communities.
“This event is for anyone in Fife who is looking for sustainable, practical solutions to the challenges of the energy and climate crises.”
The event is part of ORE Catapult’s CLUE project. In what is a world-first, the project is a series of demonstrations aimed at tackling the challenges facing integrated energy systems for heat, power and transport.
It will also share learnings from ScotCLUE, including a locally-managed energy system in the Levenmouth area.
The event will see panel-led discussions from guest speakers from ORE Catapult, Smarter Grid Solutions, Community Energy Scotland, The University of Strathclyde and Greener Kirkcaldy.
The free event takes place on Thursday, 20 April between 10.00am and 1.00pm, at Fife Renewables Innovation Centre in Leven.
The event also includes a buffet lunch and networking opportunities. For full information visit greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events/