Greener Kirkcaldy wants new e-bike subscription scheme to encourage new cyclists

Greener Kirkcaldy has launched the Fife Easy E-Bikes scheme which will be hosted at the Lang Toun Cycles Community Bike Shop on Kirkcaldy High Street. The shop has a fleet of 38 new e-bikes in a range of styles and sizes.

Subscriptions are for a minimum of four weeks with prices starting from £50, with cycling confidence training provided at no extra cost.

David Glover, Lang Toun Cycles project manager, said: “We know that lots of people want to use e-bikes to get around but they can be put off by the large up-front cost or the ongoing hassle of buying a new bike. Thanks to support from the Cycle Share Fund we can offer people an affordable way to use an e-bike.”