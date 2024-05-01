Greener Kirkcaldy wants new e-bike subscription scheme to encourage new cyclists

A new e-bike subscription scheme has been launched - with the aim of getting more people cycling.
By Callum McCormack
Published 1st May 2024, 10:58 BST
Greener Kirkcaldy has launched the Fife Easy E-Bikes scheme which will be hosted at the Lang Toun Cycles Community Bike Shop on Kirkcaldy High Street. The shop has a fleet of 38 new e-bikes in a range of styles and sizes.

Subscriptions are for a minimum of four weeks with prices starting from £50, with cycling confidence training provided at no extra cost.

David Glover, Lang Toun Cycles project manager, said: “We know that lots of people want to use e-bikes to get around but they can be put off by the large up-front cost or the ongoing hassle of buying a new bike. Thanks to support from the Cycle Share Fund we can offer people an affordable way to use an e-bike.”

David said he hopes the subscription service will “help more people leave their car at home for short journeys.”

