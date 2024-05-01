Greener Kirkcaldy wants new e-bike subscription scheme to encourage new cyclists
and live on Freeview channel 276
Greener Kirkcaldy has launched the Fife Easy E-Bikes scheme which will be hosted at the Lang Toun Cycles Community Bike Shop on Kirkcaldy High Street. The shop has a fleet of 38 new e-bikes in a range of styles and sizes.
Subscriptions are for a minimum of four weeks with prices starting from £50, with cycling confidence training provided at no extra cost.
David Glover, Lang Toun Cycles project manager, said: “We know that lots of people want to use e-bikes to get around but they can be put off by the large up-front cost or the ongoing hassle of buying a new bike. Thanks to support from the Cycle Share Fund we can offer people an affordable way to use an e-bike.”
David said he hopes the subscription service will “help more people leave their car at home for short journeys.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.