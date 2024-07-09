Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Council is looking for locals and visitors to Burntisland to have their say on the new play park proposals for the Links.

With the current splashpad play park reaching the end of its life, the local authority is reviewing play options, and is keen to hear local’s opinions of two play park designs.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said: “We’ve looked carefully at various options for the site but in particular we must consider the cost, not just of the new equipment but the ongoing maintenance costs; the environmental impact given we have declared a climate emergency, and we also have to make sure it’s accessible to as many people as possible throughout the year.

The hope is that the splashpad can be replaced with a play facility that can be used all year round, and that is also more environmentally friendly.

A survey is underway on Burntisland Links' playpark proposals (Pic: Fife Council)

Cllr Cameron continued: “A splashpad isn’t environmentally friendly given the water it uses, and the electricity needed to work the pump and replacing it would cost in the region of £450,000 which would leave a shortfall in the available budget.It’s also something that can only be used for six months of the year because of the cold, wet and frosty weather we experience for the remaining six months.

Replacing the current facility could also be undertaken without additional fundraising.

Cllr Cameron added: “A new, year-round, environmentally friendly, and accessible play park, metres from the sea, would cost in the region of £200,000, money we already have available without the need for additional fundraising which would further delay any replacement.

“Replacing the splash pad with a play park presents other opportunities to review the options to develop existing assets, for example, the toilets, in the links.”