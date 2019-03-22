Help clean up popular Fife beach

Fifers are being urged to lend a hand and help clean up one of the area’s most popular beaches.

Dundee couple Fraser and Kath Clark have organised the Big Spring Beach Clean at Tentsmuir beach on April 14, as part of the wider project set up by Surfers Against Sewage.

Fifers are being encouraged to come along, pick up a recyclable bag, gloves, and litter picker and help clean the north east Fife beach.

Fraser described the beach at Tentsmuir as “close to our hearts”, describing it as a “home from home”.

“We’ve always gone there,” he added. “We have an annual family gathering at the beach. And we go across for walks or take our bikes. You can switch off there.

“We’ve always wanted to give back. We always try to pick up some litter when we’re there. And Tentsmuir suffers because of where it is situated – it gets a lot of sea-based rubbish.

“Simple things like this make a difference.”

Already, with weeks still to go, dozens of people have signed up to take part in the event, which Fraser hopes can become an annual beach clean.

The beach clean will be held on April 14 between 11am-3pm. Those helping are asked to meet at the car park.

The event is part of the larger project set up by Surfers Against Sewage, with beach cleans being organised across the UK between April 6-14. Since 2010, more than 74,500 people have taken part in over 1775 events, with around 152,741kg of marine litter being removed.