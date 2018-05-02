Housing approved for former Fife primary school site

A major redevelopment bringing an estate of 78 new affordable homes to the former Tanshall Primary School site in Glenrothes has been given the green light.

Councillors granted approval for the Fife Council application on Monday, which will bring the controversial site back into use.

The local community had waged a bitter year-long campaign to keep Tanshall school open back in 2014 but finally lost the fight in July 2015 when the school was closed and subsequently demolished as a result of a Fife-wide review of the council’s school estate.

The site will comprise of 78 new affordable two-five bedroom council homes available for rent, in a mix of two-storey semi-detatched and terraced house styles.

A range of wheelchair accessable bungalows in varioujs sizes are also included in the plans.

An area of protected green space, including trees planted by Tanshall pupils back in the 1970s, as well as a replacement ‘Wishing Tree’, will also be included.

Access to the site is to be from two access points along South Parks Road.

Commenting on the application Glenrothes councillor John Beare said: “I hope the local community, given that they have lost their school, will have some sort of involvement and say the choice of landscaping, public art strategy and the naming of roads that will take place in due course.”

Planners had advised members of the Central Area Planning Committee to approve the application and the go ahead marks a major step forward for Fife Council in its target to build 3,500 affordable new homes in the region by 2022.

Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik, welcomed decision.

“I am delighted that the plans for affordable housing have been approved,” Cllr Craik told the Gazette.

“The affordable house building programme to deliver 3500 new houses in the next five years will really make a difference to those desperately waiting for a home.

“The 80 or so houses will be of the mix we need to make a great place to live and meet the current shortages that often leave our residents stuck.

“It is vital that the best place making policies are used to create a great place to live in Glenrothes west.

“The conclusion of the Golden Glenrothes Charrette at Glenwood and this development show just how much is going on and coming together.

“I am looking forward to seeing the houses springing up as soon as possible.”