Housing development proposed for Cupar

Around 100 homes could be built on the south west edge of Cupar.

CALA Homes has lodged a Proposal of Application Notice, as it seeks to construct between 80-100 homes on land at Ferryfield, south east of Brighton Road.

As part of the development, 25 per cent of the homes would be affordable housing.

The development would also include areas of amenity open space and new landscape planting.

CALA says it is willing to meet with members of the Cupar community at the earliest possible opportunity to discuss its proposals and the future of the town.

Steven Cooper, planning manager with CALA Homes (East), said: “This is an opportunity for a discussion about Cupar’s future.

“We believe that this proposal is of the right scale for Cupar at this time and will complement the wider strategy for the growth of the town.

“It’s a great opportunity to provide much needed quality family housing and to stimulate investment in Cupar.

“We’re keen to engage with locals at the earliest possible stage to allow for their feedback and make certain that we can take their views on board.”

A public event, with exhibition boards detailing the proposals, was held at the Corn Exchange yesterday (Thursday).

Mr Cooper added: “There has been very little development in Cupar in recent years, and consequently inward investment has stalled.

“We are particularly interested to hear about people’s thoughts on the future of Cupar, and wider objectives for its growth.”