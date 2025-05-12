How one water top-up tap in Kirkcaldy has helped cut out thousands of plastic bottles

A top-up water tap in Kirkcaldy has helped to cut the number of plastic water bottles - by thousands.

Scottish Water added the tap at harbour end of the Esplanade last October. It is located across from the landmark red heart at at Williamson Quay - and since going live, it has saved the equivalent of over 8000 bottles.

The Top Up Tap initiative is part of a Scottish Water campaign designed to promote the use of refillable water bottles and reduce single-use plastic,

Its network of over 130 blue Top Up Taps has now saved the equivalent of 15 million single-use 330ml plastic bottles.

Launching the top up tap are Scott Brown, Daniel Krenzelok Alistair Cameron Martin Latal, Callum Fordyce and, Roary Rover (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Kirkcaldy Tap was launched by local councillors with Raith Rovers’ stars Scott Brown and Callum Fordyce, plus Fife Flyers’ imports Martin Latal and Daniel Krenzelok, along with members from Kirkcaldy Wizards athletics club.

Scottish Water has thanked everyone who has used the Top Up Taps and is encouraging more people to do so.