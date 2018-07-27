How you can help Ecology Centre win an award

The Ecology Centre in Kinghorn has been named as a finalist in The National Lottery Awards 2018, and it is looking for Press readers’ support to help it win £5000 and appear on the television.

The awards celebrate the inspirational people and projects which do extraordinary things with Lottery cash.

The Ecology Centre, which offers environmental education, volunteering and training opportunities to all, is competing against six other projects to win the title of Best Environment Project.

David Stockwell, general manager at the centre, said: “National Lottery funding saved th4 day for us and we hope that our supporters will rally round and vote for us to be named the UK’s Best Environment Project. It would be wonderful recognition for all of our hard working staff, volunteers and everyone involved in the project.”

To cast your vote go to www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards but note that voting closes at midnight tonight (July 27).