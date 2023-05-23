Hundreds of bags of rubbish removed from Fife's streets, beaches and parks
The two-day event dubbed the “Big Rubbish Weekend” by organiser, Fife Street Champions, saw groups take to the Kingdom’s streets, beaches and countryside to clear up discarded rubbish.
Individuals and small groups were urged to get out and clean up the local area. Groups in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Montrave, Largo, Burntisland and others collected 227 bags, as well as unbaggable items such as tyres, electrical appliances and furniture.
David Spence, group spokesman, said: "There are litter picking groups all over the UK including many in Fife, of which Fife Street Champions is the biggest and most active.I don't believe that many, if any, local councils UK wide, are able to contend with the amount of filth that is discarded by unthinking and selfish people.
“The amount of rubbish thrown from cars is staggering - you only need to drive along almost any of our main roads to see what I'm talking about"
The event has been run intermittently in previous years, but the group now hopes to make it an annual occurrence. The group regularly undertakes litter picks around Fife and according to the group's statistics, they have cleared more than 10,000 bags of litter per year since 2020.
The group works with Fife Council’s Safer Communities team to ensure that the rubbish is disposed of properly. If you’re interested in getting involved, you can find Fife Street Champions on Facebook.