Hundreds of homes approved for St Andrews

A proposal to construct hundreds of new homes on the western edge of St Andrews has been approved by local councillors.

Up to 370 homes, of which at least 33 per cent will be affordable housing, will be created as part of a development in the St Andrews West Strategic Development Area, south of Melville Road.

As well as housing, the proposal also included 2 hectares of employment land, 2000sqm of retail, green networks and open spaces, a link road, and a community hub with scope to create a hotel, pub/restaurant, health facility, and workshops and offices.

The development will be phased.

A section of the housing is to be delivered in the first two years, with work on the retail and employment land starting in year three.

The community hub and more employment land will be delivered by year six.

Mount Melville Ltd, the applicant, expects to have the full site completed by year eight.

Objections from St Andrews Preservation Trust and St Andrews West LLP were among the 18 made to the application.

The application was approved at the meeting of the North East Fife Planning Committee last week, although it is not formally issued until a legal agreement is concluded.