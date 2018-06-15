Investigation after raw sewage flows into River Eden

Raw sewage was discharged into the River Eden in Cupar last week, following a choke in the sewerage system.

Scottish Water is currently surveying the overflow and manhole to investigate the cause of the incident, which occurred next to Haugh Park.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “A member of the public contacted SEPA and we attended within a matter of hours and were able to quickly stop the spill and clean up the area.

“We would like to remind the public to only flush the 3P’s – pee, poo and toilet paper – and to avoid pouring fats oils and grease down the sink as these can build up to cause unnecessary blockages such as ‘fatbergs’ in drains and sewer pipes.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said the issue has since been rectified, adding: “Initial indications are that there has not been a significant impact on the environment.

“We will continue to work with Scottish Water to provide guidance as the clean-up process continues.

“We would advise members of the public to contact our 24-hour Pollution Hotline on 0800 807060 to report any potential pollution events.”

Councillor Karen Marjoram was made aware of the issue on Friday.

She told the Herald: “I am awaiting information of root cause of this – it may be the case that the problem has been there for a while, but the low water levels have now made it much more visible.

“It is certainly a concern to see sewage anywhere that its not meant to be.”