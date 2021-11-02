Is going vegan the best way to save the environment? (Getty Images)

World Vegan Day this year coincides with COP26 – the world climate summit aimed at addressing the climate emergency.

It’s apt as, for years, vegans have been arguing that a plant-based diet is much less damaging for the environment.

Meat and dairy consumptionis a major contributor towards deforestation, species extinction, and releasing billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year.

And – perhaps most heinous of all – it is making national treasure Sir David Attenborough sad.

In his documentary A Life On Our Planet, the legendary broadcaster said: “We must change our diet. The planet can’t support billions of meat-eaters. If we had a mostly plant-based diet we could increase the yield of the land.

"The true tragedy of our time is still unfolding – the loss of biodiversity.

“Half of fertile land on Earth is now farmland, 70 per cent of birds are domestic, majority chickens. There’s little left for the world. We have completely destroyed it.”

However, there are also arguments that vegan diets are not always the most green – with some arguing it is better to buy local, organic produce including meat.

So, let’s have a look at the evidence.

Why is meat and dairy bad for the environment?

Industrialised animal farming accounts for at least 14.5 per cent of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

That’s according to the UN, though some scientists believe the figure is higher – at least 16.5 per cent, or one sixth.

Beef is by far the worst offender, creating 60kg of greenhouse gases per kg of meat produced. In fact, cattle are responsible for 65 per cent of all livestock emissions.

This is due in large part to the methane cows produce, but also by the destruction of natural environments for their pasture, and their food.

People often associate soy with a vegan diet, but the majority (80 per cent) of this crop is actually used for animal feed.

Beef and soy are the biggest contributors to habitat loss and deforestation in the world, according to WWF.

Comparatively, plant based foods contribute a much lower amount of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Is a vegan diet better for the environment?

If we all went vegan, food-related emissions could be cut by 70 per cent, an Oxford University study forecast in 2016.

Studies also show that those with vegan diets have significantly lower carbon and water footprints.

While it is true that some popular vegan products are not great for the environment, often animal products are worse.

For instance, at least 74 litres of water is needed to make a single glass of almond milk. But that is still less than for cow’s milk, at 120 litres.

The UN estimates that making livestock farming more efficient, emissions could be cut by 30 per cent.

Is buying local meat and dairy the solution?

Buying local meat is often suggested as a more environmentally friendly alternative to going vegan.

Here in the UK, agriculture in general is more sustainable than many other countries. It accounts for 10 per cent of the UK’s total greenhouse emissions, according to a 2019 DEFRA report.

Why is this? First of all, the land used for farming is not being deforested.

Also, most cows are grass fed throughout the summer and eat hay, straw, or silage in the winter. The grass also serves as a ‘carbon sink’, absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere.

But livestock here still consumes a significant amount of soy. Two million tonnes of it was reported to have been imported here for animal feed in 2018.

And the biggest issue is the methane produced by cattle. DEFRA reported 25.7 million tonnes of it was released into the atmosphere in 2017 – about half UK agriculture’s total greenhouse emissions.

UK farmers are working to become more sustainable, with the National Farmers Union (NFU) pledging to hit Net Zero by 2040. They aim to do this by ‘capturing’ more carbon in the air to balance out their negative emissions.

So, what’s the verdict?

Scientists are not wholly in agreement on this subject – but most do agree that global animal agriculture is unsustainable in its current form.

Does everyone have to go vegan? No. After all, event saint David Attenborough admitted he still eats some meats, though he has cut red meat from his diet.

But one thing is clear: it would make a significant difference to the planet if our species cut down its consumption of meat and dairy, and adapted to sustainable farming methods.

