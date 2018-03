Councillors have asked for more time to assess the sale of Kinghorn Common Good land.

The adjoining property at 84 Pettycur Road acquired land from Fife Council’s predecessors in 1960 , while planning approval was given for a garage was constructed in 1984 on the 72.5 sq mtr of land now to be sold off. Councillors have deferred a move to resolve the long-standing issue of ownership. A move to sell the land to the neighbour at a cost of £5,000 had been proposed.