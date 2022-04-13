Seafield Environmental Group is hosting the spring clean up event this Saturday (April 16) at Seafield beach.

The clean-up is taking place from 11.00am until 1.00pm.

Locals wanting to take part should wear appropriate clothing and footwear and children attending should be accompanied by an adult.

Equipment for the clean-up is being provided by Fife Coast & Countryside Trust and people can bring their own snacks and drinks along if they wish.

Anyone wanting to attend should meet at Seafield Picnic Park for 11.00am on the day.

Seafield Environmental Group is hoping to help encourage local people to volunteer their time to help tidy-up the coastline and surrounding area.

