A Kirkcaldy environmental charity has scooped an award for its community work at a national ceremony.

Greener Kirkcaldy picked up the Climate Community Award at Holyrood magazine’s Climate Action awards held last week. They recognise a particular climate town, village, community or place for the efforts they have made to tackle climate change.

Lauren Brook, chief executive, Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Winning the award is a huge honour. It recognises the hard work and achievements of our current and previous staff, volunteers, trustees, members and our community to address the climate crisis. I’d like to thank Fife Voluntary Action for kindly nominating us.

“Our activities are designed to support people to tackle the climate emergency. We help households throughout Fife with energy saving advice. We’re encouraging more people to walk and cycle for short journeys. We help people learn to grow their own produce and encourage them to eat more local, seasonal and plant-based food. We also provide training and events to increase climate literacy and knowledge.

Greener Kirkcaldy scooped the award at Holyrood magazine's Climate Action Awards (Pic: Andrew Perry)

“We pride ourselves in being community-led. All of our projects meet the needs and aspirations of local people. This award is for everyone in our community.

Lauren said that attending the ceremony gave the organisation the opportunity to hear from other organisations who are looking to achieve Scotland’s carbon emission targets.