Luna the Moongazing Moth will visit the town’s waterfront, near the King’s Theatre on Thursday, November 23 between 5:30pm and 8:00pm. The five-metre sculpture celebrates the work of the Climate Action Fife partnership.

Luna is mounted to an electric cargo bike with a powerful telescope mounted to her frame. She will tour the country to promote the National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund. It supports local groups across the UK taking action to tackle the climate emergency.

Michelle Selbie, community engagement development worker at Greener Kirkcaldy said: “We’re excited to see Luna come to Fife to give local people the chance to connect to the environment and get a closer look at the moon. This is a great opportunity to introduce people to Climate Action Fife and get them engaged in climate action.”

Luna the Moongazing moth will pay a visit to Kirkcaldy on Thursday, November 23 (Pic: Submitted)

The sculpture represents the Luna Moth, which uses the moon for navigation, and passers-by will be able to gaze into Luna’s onboard telescope for a glimpse of the moon’s surface. The sculpture uses recycled materials, such as tyres and glass bottles. It was built by artist Felicity Jones, who has previously created sculptures for Glastonbury Festival.

Organisers hope that by celebrating the moth and the moon that gives it is name, people will be encouraged to protect their environment closer to home and become more involved in local environmental projects.