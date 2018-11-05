Kirkcaldy exhibition looks at flood prevention

Fife Council is investigating the potential flood risk to the Linktown area of Kirkcaldy from the Tiel Burn.

As part of this study the local authority is holding a public exhibition to explain the purpose of the study, provide a summary of the results, and give details of the options being considered to manage flood risk.

The exhibition will be held in the Philp Hall, Links Street, next Wednesday, November 7, 2.30-8pm, when members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions.

Those unable to attend who would like to discuss the issue can contact Nicholas Williamson on 03451 555555 ext 443045 email Nicholas.Williamson@fife.gov.uk.