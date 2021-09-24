Kirkcaldy: Fifers head to town beach to make a human line in the sand to highlight climate emergency

Around 50 people turned out at the event which took place at Seafield Beach from noon.

Line in the Sand is a Fife-wide demonstration of the urgent need for action on the climate emergency – and a powerful piece of climate art in the run up to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Attendees formed a line in the sand, running the length of Seafield Beach, to show their support for urgent climate action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Line in the Sand event took place at Seafield Beach in Kirkcaldy this afternoon.

The event finished with a challenge by asking participants to pledge to take one of the ‘Big Five for Fife’ personal climate actions.

Line in the Sand was delivered as part of Climate Action Fife, a National Lottery Community Fund partnership project between Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Council, Fife College and Fife Communities Climate Action Network.

One of the attendees was Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy councillor SNP Lesley Backhouse. She revealed why she came along to the event: “I came along to support Greener Kirkcaldy, which I am a member of but also to highlight that this is our planet and we have to take care of it.

"In light of COP26 coming to Glasgow, we all need to play our part – recycle, re-use and pick up litter. We just want to raise awareness, get people to think about how they travel into places ie do they walk or do they cycle. In Fife we are really lucky because we have fantastic facilities we can use on our doorstep.”

Around 50 Fifers headed along to Seafield Beach in Kirkcaldy to form a human line in the sand.

She added: “Everyone can play their part.”

Michael McGurn, a senior youth worker in Kirkcaldy, said: "We came along with members of our 16 Plus group in Templehall to show our support for action on climate change. We want to show we care and want steps taken on climate change. There are small things people can do like recycling – every little bit helps.”

Rosemary Barker from Burntisland said: "I came along today because I felt it was important to take part. It’s not really for my future though, but more for future generations. We have to be seen to be taking action. It’s quite nice to see the number of people who have come along showing they care.”

Christine May, chairman of Greener Kirkcaldy, said it is important that people locally are able to express their concerns about the climate emergency and to send a message to our governments and to the governments of the world who will be coming together in Glasgow for The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in November.

Locals gathered to show their support in tackling the climate emergency.

She said: “It’s also important because we can reassure local people that the small things, like the five pledges we have talked about like eating plant-based food, walking or cycling once a week instead of using the car, signing up for green energy – do make a difference.

“It is too easy to say nothing I do matters. Every little thing we do counts – your activities matter. So buy fewer clothes, walk more, cycle, take the bus, join Greener Kirkcaldy or one of the other environmental groups, but help change our world which we are trashing faster than is good for us.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Christine May, chairman of Greener Kirkcaldy, spoke to the attendees at the event.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Senior youth worker Michael McGurn (pictured second from the right) attended with members of the 16 Plus group from Templehall.

A number of young people came along to show their support.

Rosemary Barker from Burntisland