Kirkcaldy: Fifers head to town beach to make a human line in the sand to highlight climate emergency
Environmentally-conscious Fifers headed along to a beach in Kirkcaldy this afternoon after joining the call to make a human line in the sand to highlight the climate emergency.
Around 50 people turned out at the event which took place at Seafield Beach from noon.
Line in the Sand is a Fife-wide demonstration of the urgent need for action on the climate emergency – and a powerful piece of climate art in the run up to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.
Attendees formed a line in the sand, running the length of Seafield Beach, to show their support for urgent climate action.
The event finished with a challenge by asking participants to pledge to take one of the ‘Big Five for Fife’ personal climate actions.
Line in the Sand was delivered as part of Climate Action Fife, a National Lottery Community Fund partnership project between Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Council, Fife College and Fife Communities Climate Action Network.
One of the attendees was Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy councillor SNP Lesley Backhouse. She revealed why she came along to the event: “I came along to support Greener Kirkcaldy, which I am a member of but also to highlight that this is our planet and we have to take care of it.
"In light of COP26 coming to Glasgow, we all need to play our part – recycle, re-use and pick up litter. We just want to raise awareness, get people to think about how they travel into places ie do they walk or do they cycle. In Fife we are really lucky because we have fantastic facilities we can use on our doorstep.”
She added: “Everyone can play their part.”
Michael McGurn, a senior youth worker in Kirkcaldy, said: "We came along with members of our 16 Plus group in Templehall to show our support for action on climate change. We want to show we care and want steps taken on climate change. There are small things people can do like recycling – every little bit helps.”
Rosemary Barker from Burntisland said: "I came along today because I felt it was important to take part. It’s not really for my future though, but more for future generations. We have to be seen to be taking action. It’s quite nice to see the number of people who have come along showing they care.”
Christine May, chairman of Greener Kirkcaldy, said it is important that people locally are able to express their concerns about the climate emergency and to send a message to our governments and to the governments of the world who will be coming together in Glasgow for The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in November.
She said: “It’s also important because we can reassure local people that the small things, like the five pledges we have talked about like eating plant-based food, walking or cycling once a week instead of using the car, signing up for green energy – do make a difference.
“It is too easy to say nothing I do matters. Every little thing we do counts – your activities matter. So buy fewer clothes, walk more, cycle, take the bus, join Greener Kirkcaldy or one of the other environmental groups, but help change our world which we are trashing faster than is good for us.”