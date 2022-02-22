Kirkcaldy litter pickers call for volunteers to join weekend clean-up

The Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy community group wants to expand beyond the Lang Toun - and needs more folk on board to help.

It hosts its latest clean-up operation this weekend which is open to anyone to attend.

The group, founded by local man Peter Docherty, aims to tackle litter picking and illegal dumping in Kirkcaldy - and the rest of Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy community group

He has a team of nine volunteers and is aiming to expand.

Peter said: "We need more volunteers in the whole of Fife, to litter pick on their own or as part of a team and to join us at clean up events.”

“At the moment, only myself and five other members are active.

"We're a small group compared to some of the other litter picking groups in the region and currently can't be as active outside Kirkcaldy as we'd like to be, but hopefully more people will join us.”

He believes that with more volunteers the group can make a difference across the region.

Peter said: “By the end of this year, we'll be hoping to have more active members and to have more data coming in from all around Fife, so we can see the difference in the amounts of litter being dropped and illegal dumping in each area.”

Join Keep Our Fields Tidy on the Ailsa Grove field in Kirkcaldy at 11:50am on Saturday. Litter pickers and bags are available.

More details at https://www.facebook.com/KeepOurFieldsTidy/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.